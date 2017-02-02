February 2, 2017 RSS feed / Front Page

2p1.jpg

Creative bras by Babylon mother and daughter part of breast cancer fundraiser

When Trish Brogan and her daughter Catherine saw an announcement about the Creative Cups art fund raising event of the Adelphi NY Statewide Breast Cancer Hotline & Support Program, they decided it was a perfect place to put their talents to use i More...

Babylon H.S. Distributive Education Club competes at Suffolk DECA Regional Competition

Students taking part within Babylon Junior-Senior High School’s Distributive Education Clubs of America recently competed against more than 2,000 fellow high school-level students at the Suffolk County DECA Regional Competition held at Suffolk More...

Please meet our 2016 local scholars

•Chris Cunningham, of Lindenhurst, Chrisopther M. Pallay, of West Babylon, and Marc C. Danin, of West Islip received bachelor’s degrees from the State University of New York at Oswego in August.  More...

Beach Street Middle School collects for Toys for Tots

The student council at West Islip’s Beach Street Middle School collected more than 400 toys for the Toys for Tots program during December, guided by advisers Jesse Fawess and Lynnette Fawess.  More...

AT YOUR LIBRARY THIS WEEK

Babylon Library,  24 S. Carll Ave. • 669-1624  •Adult Games in the Afternoon: Mondays, Feb. 6, 13, 20, 27, 1-4 p.m., in the Community Room. Bring your own cards or board game.  More...

Winter Weekend Events

Friday, February 3   •Senior Fitness: Fridays Feb. 3, 10, 17, 24, 11-12 p.m. A series of gentle exercises geared towards increasing range of motion and flexibility. Bring 1-3 lb. hand weights, water bottle and face towel. More...

BEACON CALENDAR

The following are a list of public meetings and special events for the coming week:  SUNDAY, February 5  •No scheduled meetings . . .  MONDAY, February 6   More...

Last Hope Animal Rescue bowl-a-thon coming up February 4

A bowl-a-thon for the whole family will be held Sat., Feb. 4, 6 to 8 p.m. at Levittown Lanes, 56 Tanners Ln., Levittown. Win prizes via raffles and a 50/50 drawing, all benefiting Last Hope Animal Rescue special needs dogs and cats. More...

Public Notices

Filed: 1/7/2016 Index No. More...

Lindenhurst School Board hears pros and cons about Bower committees

District establishes committees to assess public sentiment and come up with alternative proposals
by Michael Scro

Following the establishment of a “think tank” advisory committee to look into the future of the E.W. More...

 

Lindenhurst resident retires after almost six decades with Education Bus Transport

Eisenhower was in the White House, Hawaii had just become a state, Ben-Hur was packing them into movie theaters and Warren Gumbs was beginning his career at Educational Bus Transportation — a company he would call home for the next 57 years unt More...

West Islip's athletic director honored as Director of the Year

Tim Horan, the West Islip School District’s director of health, physical education, athletics, recreation and family and consumer science, was recently recognized as the Suffolk County’s Section XI Athletic Director of the Year.   More...

Babylon marks historical locations in Town

Church, drive-in movie and housing development among sites recognized

Five historical locations in the Town of Babylon received dedication plaques through the Town’s History Museum. More...

Pets, Pets, Pets

February is the month for televised sports events with cat and dog contenders. Kitten Bowl IV will be shown on the Hallmark Channel this Sun., Feb. More...

Babylon News & Muse

•February has arrived and per most of the weathermen, it may be a one filled with lots of snow. Now that prediction’s a safe bet, as February usually produces the highest number of snowstorms. We'll just have to wait and see. More...

Longtime resident Evelyn Froehlich, dies at 92

Evelyn D. Froehlich, a graduate of Farmingdale Schools, and a former longtime resident of Lindenhurst, died Dec. 27, 2016 at Broadlawn Manor Nursing Home, Amityville. She was 92 years old.  Mrs. More...

School boards need your input as they work to put together next year’s budgets

EDITORIAL

Each year at this time, we reach out to remind readers that school districts are in the midst of putting together their annual school budgets. More...

DRAWING CONCLUSIONS

- by Kevin Eastwood
Full Story

FASNY applauds NYS Senate for passing volunteer firefighter presumptive cancer coverage

by Ken Pienkowski

The New York State Senate approved presumptive cancer coverage for volunteer firefighters today (Senate 1411), placing the onus squarely on the Assembly to do the same. More...

