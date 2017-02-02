When Trish Brogan and her daughter Catherine saw an announcement about the Creative Cups art fund raising event of the Adelphi NY Statewide Breast Cancer Hotline & Support Program, they decided it was a perfect place to put their talents to use i More...
Students taking part within Babylon Junior-Senior High School’s Distributive Education Clubs of America recently competed against more than 2,000 fellow high school-level students at the Suffolk County DECA Regional Competition held at Suffolk More...
•Chris Cunningham, of Lindenhurst, Chrisopther M. Pallay, of West Babylon, and Marc C. Danin, of West Islip received bachelor’s degrees from the State University of New York at Oswego in August. More...
Friday, February 3 •Senior Fitness: Fridays Feb. 3, 10, 17, 24, 11-12 p.m. A series of gentle exercises geared towards increasing range of motion and flexibility. Bring 1-3 lb. hand weights, water bottle and face towel. More...
A bowl-a-thon for the whole family will be held Sat., Feb. 4, 6 to 8 p.m. at Levittown Lanes, 56 Tanners Ln., Levittown. Win prizes via raffles and a 50/50 drawing, all benefiting Last Hope Animal Rescue special needs dogs and cats. More...
Eisenhower was in the White House, Hawaii had just become a state, Ben-Hur was packing them into movie theaters and Warren Gumbs was beginning his career at Educational Bus Transportation — a company he would call home for the next 57 years unt More...
Tim Horan, the West Islip School District’s director of health, physical education, athletics, recreation and family and consumer science, was recently recognized as the Suffolk County’s Section XI Athletic Director of the Year. More...
•February has arrived and per most of the weathermen, it may be a one filled with lots of snow. Now that prediction’s a safe bet, as February usually produces the highest number of snowstorms. We'll just have to wait and see. More...
Evelyn D. Froehlich, a graduate of Farmingdale Schools, and a former longtime resident of Lindenhurst, died Dec. 27, 2016 at Broadlawn Manor Nursing Home, Amityville. She was 92 years old. Mrs. More...