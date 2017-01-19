The Village of Lindenhurst adopted its 2018-19 budget of $13.1 million Jan. 13. The new spending plan increase spending for the coming year by $500,000 and will pass along a 2.5 percent increase in taxes or 43 cents. More...
In a story that appeared in the Jan. 5 edition, Lindenhurst residents raise concern about NY Rising project, resident Robert Fantel was quoted questioning comments made by Lindenhurst Village Clerk-Treasurer Shawn Cullinane concerning the project. More...
Auxiliary Unit 1634 will present the South Shore Theatre Experience Murder Mystery Production of The Mark of the White Tiger. The presentation is hosted by Auxiliary Unit 1634 to benefit its Empire Girls State program. More...
The Suffolk County Police Department and Lindenhurst Community Cares will present The Ugly Truth – Heroin and Prescription Drug Abuse – What Parents Need to Know. The program will be held Mon., Jan. More...
A story that made the news last week was about a 17-year-old Massapequa youth who was charged with defacing public property. He spray painted swastikas on a wall and bench in Brady Park in Massapequa Park. More...
Suffolk County Crime Stoppers and Suffolk County Police Identity Theft Unit detectives are seeking the public’s help to identify and locate two women who used another person’s identity to make purchases at a Deer Park store in August. More...
Nick Antolini of Babylon, a student at Gettysburg College and a member of the men’s basketball team there, led the Bullets offensively with 11 points, marking his third-straight game of scoring in double digits. More...