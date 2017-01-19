January 19, 2017 RSS feed / Front Page

Bellone joins volunteers in providing the homeless with coats for the winter

by Carolyn James
It was all hands on deck as volunteers with the Long Island Coalition for the Homeless sorted coats and other winter clothing for the needy on Thurs., Jan. 5. More...

Clarification:

In a story that appeared in the Jan. 5 edition, Lindenhurst residents raise concern about NY Rising project, resident Robert Fantel was quoted questioning comments made by Lindenhurst Village Clerk-Treasurer Shawn Cullinane concerning the project. More...

Winter Weekend Events

Saturday, January 21 More...

Schools/Sports

Lindenhurst H.S. Marching Band places first at USBands New York State Championship

On Oct. 22, the Lindenhurst High School Marching Band placed first at the USBands Group IVA New York State Championship held at Walt Whitman High School in Huntington Station. More...

Future Business Leaders of America Bay Shore H.S. chapter host first meeting

On Thurs., Sept. 16, the Future Business Leaders of America (FBLA) chapter at Bay Shore High School hosted its first meeting. More...

Library

AT YOUR LIBRARY THIS WEEK

Babylon Library,  24 S. Carll Ave. • 669-1624  •Adult Games in the Afternoon: Mondays, Jan. 23, 30, 1-4 p.m., in the Community Room. Bring your own card or board game.  More...

Events & Bulletin

BEACON CALENDAR

The following are a list of public meetings and special events for the coming week:  SUNDAY, January 22  •No scheduled meetings . . .  MONDAY, January 23   More...

Murder Mystery of The Mark of the White Tiger coming Jan. 21

Auxiliary Unit 1634 will present the South Shore Theatre Experience Murder Mystery Production of The Mark of the White Tiger. The presentation is hosted by Auxiliary Unit 1634 to benefit its Empire Girls State program. More...

Heroin and prescription drug workshop in Lindenhurst January 30

The Suffolk County Police Department and Lindenhurst Community Cares will present The Ugly Truth – Heroin and Prescription Drug Abuse – What Parents Need to Know. The program will be held Mon., Jan. More...

Opinion

Spirit of law to protect youthful offenders should be considered

A story that made the news last week was about a 17-year-old Massapequa youth who was charged with defacing public property. He spray painted swastikas on a wall and bench in Brady Park in Massapequa Park.  More...

DRAWING CONCLUSIONS

- by Kevin Eastwood
Lindenhurst Village approves new $13.1M budget; pierces tax cap to protect services

by Michael Scro

The Village of Lindenhurst adopted its 2018-19 budget of $13.1 million Jan. 13. The new spending plan increase spending for the coming year by $500,000 and will pass along a 2.5 percent increase in taxes or 43 cents. More...

Lindy Village looks into feral cat problem

Lindenhurst resident and civic leader John Lisi asked the Village Board to consider a plan to counter the feral cat issue in the Village, which he says has been going on for three years.  More...

Volunteers sought for Bower Advisory Committee

The Lindenhurst School District Board of Education voted 8-1 in favor of establishing an E.W. Bower Elementary School think tank advisory committee at a school board meeting last week. More...

 

People/Social

Brumidi Community Service Award presented to Sal Mangano of Mangano Funeral Home

First Constantino Brumidi Community Service Award was presented to Brother Sal Mangano of Mangano Funeral Home, Inc. at the November Lodge membership meeting.   More...

Sam P. Meyer earns Eagle Scout rank

Recently, Legislator Barraga (R-West Islip) presented Sam P. Meyer, from Bay Shore, with a proclamation in recognition for obtaining the designation of Eagle Scout. More...

Babylon's Antolini helps Gettysburg Bullets

Nick Antolini of Babylon, a student at Gettysburg College and a member of the men’s basketball team there, led the Bullets offensively with 11 points, marking his third-straight game of scoring in double digits.   More...

Columnists - Free Access

Babylon News & Muse

•Tomorrow is a sort of Pandora’s Box. For many, it will be a triumph, while for others it is a day of fear. I am one of the latter. What is it that we are afraid of? Perhaps it is the unknown. More...

Pets, Pet, Pets

Although certain types of cats have exotic names like “Bombay” or “Bengal,” these two plus about 28 additional cat breeds originated in the United States. More...

Obituaries

Former longtime Babylon resident William Hartley dies in Florida at 84

William B. Hartley, who grew up in Babylon and attended schools here, died Nov. 29, 2016 in Hernando, Florida. He was 84 years old.  More...

Legals - Free Access

Public Notices -

Your right to know

NOTICE OF SALE SUPREME COURT: SUFFOLK COUNTY U.S. BANK TRUST, N.A., AS TRUSTEE FOR LSF9 MASTER PARTICIPATION TRUST; Plaintiff(s) vs. More...

Suffolk County Shelter Locator and Storm Surge Zone Mapping Tool
