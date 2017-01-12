January 12, 2017 RSS feed / Front Page

One dead, four injured in four-alarm blaze in North Amityville

One man and a dog succumbed to a four-alarm blaze that broke out shortly before 11 a.m. Wed., Jan. 4 at 25 Jefferson Ave., North Amityville. More...

S.C. Leg Duwayne Gregory reelected PO of Legislature

S.C. Leg. DuWayne Gregory (D-Amityville) was reelected to a fourth term as Suffolk County Legislature presiding officer at the Legislature’s organizational meeting Jan. 3 in Hauppauge. He represents the 15th Legislative District. More...

Babylon Elementary selected to host teaching techniques and literacy instruction workshop

Babylon Elementary School was recently selected to host a collaborative workshop for six educators from the Tuckahoe Common School District and share information about the district’s robust teaching techniques and approaches to literacy instruc More...

Babylon H.S. seniors selected to continue their athletic journeys

As a result of their unwavering commitment both in the classroom and on the athletic field, four Babylon Junior-Senior High School seniors were recently selected to continue their athletic journeys at some of the nation’s premier schools this f More...

West Islip H.S. students artwork will be published in LI Advocacy Center 2017 calendar

Artwork by West Islip High School students Matthew Borino, Ella Coyle, Kyle Keskin, Mark Lu and Leanne Schneider was selected for publication in the Long Island Advocacy Center’s 2017 calendar, titled Celebrating Diversity: A Year of Artwork Cr More...

AT YOUR LIBRARY THIS WEEK

Babylon Library,  24 S. Carll Ave. • 669-1624  •Adult Games in the Afternoon: Mondays, Jan. 23, 30, 1-4 p.m., in the Community Room. Bring your own card or board game.  More...

BEACON CALENDAR

The following are a list of public meetings and special events for the coming week:  SUNDAY, January 15  •No scheduled meetings . . .  MONDAY, January 16  •No scheduled meetings . . .   More...

Boy Scout Troop 179 spaghetti dinner January 21

Boy Scout Troop 179 - West Islip will hold a spaghetti dinner, Sat., Jan. 21, 4 to 7:30 p.m. The snow date is Sat., Jan. 28. The dinner will be held at Our Lady of Lourdes Church, 455 Hunter Ave., West Islip in the school cafeteria. More...

Lindenhurst Wall of Heroes Unveiling January 18

Lindenhurst UFSD will hold its Wall of Heroes Unveiling, Wed., Jan. 18, 8 p.m. More...

Public Notices -

NOTICE OF SALE SUPREME COURT - COUNTY OF SUFFOLK DEUTSCHE BANK NATIONAL TRUST COMPANY, AS TRUSTEE FOR FREMONT HOME LOAN TRUST 2006-2, ASSETBACKED CERTIFICATES, SERIES 2006-2, Index No.: 11849/2013 Plaintiff,&nb More...

State audit recommends some "corrective action" for Lindenhurst

No irregularities or violations found
by Carolyn James

A recent audit of the Village of Lindenhurst by the New York State Comptroller’s office found no illegalities or misappropriations, but recommended “corrective action” to some of the Village’s claims processing procedures. More...

Lindenhurst schools okay Cold War vets exemption

by Michael Scro

The Lindenhurst School Board recently voted unanimously in favor of a Cold War veterans tax exemption. The move will pass along a real property tax savings on school taxes to those who apply, effective this year. More...

Winter Weekend Events

Friday, January 13   •Yoga Nidra Meditation: Mondays Jan. 9 & Feb. 13, 7 -9 p.m. Learn guided relaxation techniques and reduce stress. Bring a blanket or mat and a pillow if you require support for your knees or back. More...

Robert J. Waidler Sr., former Copiague resident, veteran

Robert J. Waidler Sr., a former resident of Copiague for more than 65 years, died Nov. 5, 2016 in Seabring, Florida. He was 91 years old.  Mr. Waidler was born in Jamaica, Queens in 1925, and attended public schools there. More...

 

Deer Park's Jasleen Kaur wins essay contest

Jasleen Kaur, a student at Deer Park’s Robert Frost Middle School, was awarded a $1,500 cash scholarship for winning the grand prize in the Altice Connects Hispanic Heritage Month essay contest. More...

Babylonian to perform at presidential inauguration

by Tyler Buesching

When she was a student at Babylon High School, Jenna Nelson played in the concert, marching and jazz bands. Her focus—and her passion—was music and she made sure she took every opportunity she could to become a better musician.  More...

EXIT Realty’s Joanne Mills of Lindenhurst receives LI Power Women in Business Award

EXIT Family Realty’s Joanne Mills, of Lindenhurst, was recently awarded Long Island Power Women in Business Award by The Star Network.  More...

Babylon News & Muse

•Perhaps I can predict the weather better than some of the television forecasters! I no sooner wrote that this is the time for snow and ice than we got eight inches of snow, followed by icy cold! The storm took us by surprise. More...

Pets, Pets, Pets

How often do we say good things happen when we’re “at the right place at the right time?” Call this serendipity. Coincidences can alter the course of our lives such as meeting a soul mate or getting a great job. More...

Learn, and you will never be the same again

Steve Jobs, considered the father of the digital revolution, and a college dropout, took a calligraphy course once. The result: imagery that drove him to create beautiful fonts for computers.  More...

DRAWING CONCLUSIONS

- by Kevin Eastwood
Empire Center exposes Albany’s secret healthcare taxes

by Bill Hammond

New York State government has become addicted to more than $4 billion in taxes and surcharges that drive up healthcare costs. More...

