Bellone thanks volunteers who are helping to keep LI's homeless warm this winter - Free Access

This story contains a video

North Babylon Schools announce AP Scholars, 2016

Fifty-six current and former students from North Babylon High School have earned the prestigious designation of Advanced Placement Scholar from the College Board due to their outstanding achievement on the college-level Advanced Placement exams.

AT YOUR LIBRARY THIS WEEK

Babylon Library,  24 S. Carll Ave. • 669-1624  •Blood Pressure Screening: Sat., Jan. 7, 10 a.m. to 12 noon. No registration, first come/first served basis.  •Adult Games in the Afternoon: Mondays, Jan.

BEACON CALENDAR

The following are a list of public meetings and special events for the coming week: SUNDAY, January 8 •No scheduled meetings . . . MONDAY, January 9

Lindenhurst varsity cheerleaders Chinese auction January 13

A Chinese auction will be hosted by the Lindenhurst varsity cheerleaders Fri., Jan. 13 with the doors opening at 6:30 p.m. The event will be held at Lindenhurst High School, 300 Charles St., Lindenhurst.

K of C Free Throw January 14

All boys and girls ages nine to 14 are invited to participate in the local level competition of Knights of Columbus Free Throw Basketball Championship. The competition will be held Sat., Jan. 14, 9 a.m. at Ss.

2016: The good, the bad and the hope for a wonderful 2017

EDITORIAL

It's 2017 and we'd like to take some time to look back at some of the major events of 2016—good and bad.  One of the most serious issues took place in Nassau County with the indictments of N.C. Exec.

DRAWING CONCLUSIONS

- by Kevin Eastwood
Lindenhurst residents raise concern about NY Rising project impact on their neighborhood

by Michael Scro

Village of Lindenhurst Administrator Shawn Cullinane and Mayor Thomas Brennan recently addressed concerns from residents Robert and Darlene Fantel about criminal activity taking place near demolished and abandoned homes, and how the New York Rising E

Deer Park School auditor says district's procedures are all "in order"

by Michael Scro

The Deer Park Board of Education recently heard a presentation by David Tellier, a Certified Public Accountant and partner with Nawrocki Smith, LLP., who presented the district's audit report for 2015- 2016 and said that its accounting procedur

Winter Weekend Events

Friday, January 6

 

St. Joseph's Choir in Bayblon presents charity concert

St. Joseph's Choir and friends presented a concert in benefit of the Mercy INN Soup Kitchen on Sunday, December 11th featuring Handel's Messiah. Pastor Rev.

Local Scholars

•West Babylon residents Jessica Held and Kyle Thomas were recognized by the Passan School of Nursing, Wilkes University, Wilkes-Barre, Pennsylvania at an induction ceremony held recently.

Long Island Home hosts Festival of Lights

Christina Massoni collects snow globes. The 11-yearold West Babylon resident has 30 of them. But she never imagined being inside one.

Pasquale Quadrino, Deer Park resident, Copiague H.S. graduate, MCI Communications installer

Pasquale Quadrino lived a short but full life, bringing joy and smiles to those he met and leaving a legacy of love. He died Oct.

Hedwig Nuzzi, former Copiague resident, homemaker

Hedwig Nuzzi, a longtime resident of Copiague, died in Lakewood Florida, Oct. 18, 2016. She was 92 years old.

NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING BY THE TOWN OF BABYLON ACCESSORY APARTMENT REVIEW BOARD

Suffolk County Shelter Locator and Storm Surge Zone Mapping Tool
The Shelter Locator and Storm Surge Zone Mapping Tool