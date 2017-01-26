January 26, 2017 RSS feed / Front Page

NYC Corrections Officer Recruit arrested and charged with selling drugs in Masspapequa - Free Access

The Nassau County Police Department’s Major Case Bureau reports the arrest of a West Babylon man for Criminal Possession and Sale of a Controlled Substance that occurred in Massapequa on Fri., Jan. 27, at 6:30 p.m. More...

Winter Weekend Events

Friday, January 27   •On Fri., Jan. 27, 12:30 p.m., the library will have Friday Afternoon Game Club. More...

Babylon School Board honors district's achievers

The Dec. 12 Babylon School District Board of Education meeting was full of recognitions in honor of recent student accomplishments.  More...

May Moore Primary School celebrates Veterans Day and creates Wall of Heroes

Kindergartners in Tammy Cotrone’s class at Deer Park’s May Moore Primary School celebrated Veterans Day by creating a Wall of Heroes, which featured photos of family members and friends who have served or are currently enlisted in a branc More...

Former West Islip soccer standout Sherlock wraps up first season at LIU Post

by Liam Henry

Long Island University-Post Campus women’s soccer program is rich in local talent.  Of the 29 players on the roster at Post, 16 players went to school on Long Island and another three came from Queens or Upstate New York.  More...

AT YOUR LIBRARY THIS WEEK

Babylon Library,  24 S. Carll Ave. • 669-1624  •Adult Games in the Afternoon: Mon., Jan. 30, 1-4 p.m., in the Community Room. Bring your own card or board game.  More...

Mr. Harold A. Saunders, longtime Amityville resident, accountant

Mr. Harold A. Saunders, a longtime resident of Amityville, died of cardiac disease Dec. 15, 2016 at St. Joseph Hospital, Bethpage. He was 92 years old.  Mr. More...

The women’s march was unfortunately stolen by the unscrupulous

The women’s march on Washington and throughout the country last Saturday was a major success in that it put the new administration of Donald J. More...

DRAWING CONCLUSIONS -

by Mitchell L. Goodstein
School Choice Week: NYers are demanding more choice in education

by Brandon Muir

New York’s parents are demanding school choice. More than 100,000 students attend charter schools while thousands more are on waiting lists. More...

Controversy surrounds WI School Board's decision not to reinstate varsity softball coach

by Carolyn James

Colleagues and supporters of the former West Islip Varsity Softball coach James Farnworth are asking the West Islip School board for an explanation on his firing. They said at a school board meeting Dec. More...

Villages approves restaurant moratorium

by Carolyn James

A moratorium on new restaurants in Babylon Village was approved by the Babylon Village Board Jan. 10. More...

Islip ready to move on Roberto Clemente Park; approves 2017 budget

by Michael Scro

Town of Islip Department of Public Works Commissioner Thomas Owens recently updated the Town board on progress with the cleanup of Roberto Clemente Park in Brentwood, and the Town board voted 3-1 in favor of its $45.7 million capital budget, which in More...

 

Megan Zhang of Deer Park High School accepted into All-Eastern Honors Band

Deer Park High School’s acclaimed flutist Megan Zhang has been accepted into the All-Eastern Honors Band. More...

Christine Ippolito recognized with the Long Island Power Women in Business Award

Compass Workforce Solutions, LLC, the small business HR experts based in Deer Park, New York, announced that its principal and founder, Christine Ippolito SPHR, SHRMSCP, was recognized with the Long Island Power Women in Business Award by The Star Ne More...

Town officials honor newest Eagle Scout Terry McSweeney

Town of Babylon Deputy Supervisor Tony Martinez, Councilwoman Jackie Gordon, Councilman Tom Donnelly and Town of Babylon Special Assistant Terry Mc- Sweeney recently attended a Court of Honor Ceremony for new Eagle Scout Zachary Knecht, of Deer Park. More...

Babylon News & Muse

As I write this, the wind is howling and the rain pouring down with the first nor'easter of 2017. Lucky for most of us, we are snug in our homes and most of us are worried only about the possibility of losing power. More...

Pets, Pets, Pets

“Bobbles” is a six-month-old kitten with cerebellar hypoplasia (aka “CH”) at Babylon Shelter. The condition sounds more frightening than it is, especially when a cat’s disability is mild to moderate.  More...

Public Notices -

Your right to know

NOTICE OF SALE SUPREME COURT - COUNTY OF SUFFOLK DEUTSCHE BANK NATIONAL TRUST COMPANY, AS TRUSTEE FOR FREMONT HOME LOAN TRUST 2006-2, ASSETBACKED CERTIFICATES, SERIES 2006-2, Index No.: 11849/2013 Plaintiff,&nb More...

