S.C. Leg. DuWayne Gregory (D-Amityville) was reelected to a fourth term as Suffolk County Legislature presiding officer at the Legislature’s organizational meeting Jan. 3 in Hauppauge. He represents the 15th Legislative District. More...
Babylon Elementary School was recently selected to host a collaborative workshop for six educators from the Tuckahoe Common School District and share information about the district’s robust teaching techniques and approaches to literacy instruc More...
As a result of their unwavering commitment both in the classroom and on the athletic field, four Babylon Junior-Senior High School seniors were recently selected to continue their athletic journeys at some of the nation’s premier schools this f More...
Artwork by West Islip High School students Matthew Borino, Ella Coyle, Kyle Keskin, Mark Lu and Leanne Schneider was selected for publication in the Long Island Advocacy Center’s 2017 calendar, titled Celebrating Diversity: A Year of Artwork Cr More...
Boy Scout Troop 179 - West Islip will hold a spaghetti dinner, Sat., Jan. 21, 4 to 7:30 p.m. The snow date is Sat., Jan. 28. The dinner will be held at Our Lady of Lourdes Church, 455 Hunter Ave., West Islip in the school cafeteria. More...
NOTICE OF SALE SUPREME COURT - COUNTY OF SUFFOLK DEUTSCHE BANK NATIONAL TRUST COMPANY, AS TRUSTEE FOR FREMONT HOME LOAN TRUST 2006-2, ASSETBACKED CERTIFICATES, SERIES 2006-2, Index No.: 11849/2013 Plaintiff,&nb More...
A recent audit of the Village of Lindenhurst by the New York State Comptroller’s office found no illegalities or misappropriations, but recommended “corrective action” to some of the Village’s claims processing procedures. More...
The Lindenhurst School Board recently voted unanimously in favor of a Cold War veterans tax exemption. The move will pass along a real property tax savings on school taxes to those who apply, effective this year. More...
Friday, January 13 •Yoga Nidra Meditation: Mondays Jan. 9 & Feb. 13, 7 -9 p.m. Learn guided relaxation techniques and reduce stress. Bring a blanket or mat and a pillow if you require support for your knees or back. More...
Robert J. Waidler Sr., a former resident of Copiague for more than 65 years, died Nov. 5, 2016 in Seabring, Florida. He was 91 years old. Mr. Waidler was born in Jamaica, Queens in 1925, and attended public schools there. More...
Jasleen Kaur, a student at Deer Park’s Robert Frost Middle School, was awarded a $1,500 cash scholarship for winning the grand prize in the Altice Connects Hispanic Heritage Month essay contest. More...
When she was a student at Babylon High School, Jenna Nelson played in the concert, marching and jazz bands. Her focus—and her passion—was music and she made sure she took every opportunity she could to become a better musician. More...
•Perhaps I can predict the weather better than some of the television forecasters! I no sooner wrote that this is the time for snow and ice than we got eight inches of snow, followed by icy cold! The storm took us by surprise. More...
How often do we say good things happen when we’re “at the right place at the right time?” Call this serendipity. Coincidences can alter the course of our lives such as meeting a soul mate or getting a great job. More...