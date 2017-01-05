Fifty-six current and former students from North Babylon High School have earned the prestigious designation of Advanced Placement Scholar from the College Board due to their outstanding achievement on the college-level Advanced Placement exams. More...
Babylon Library, 24 S. Carll Ave. • 669-1624 •Blood Pressure Screening: Sat., Jan. 7, 10 a.m. to 12 noon. No registration, first come/first served basis. •Adult Games in the Afternoon: Mondays, Jan. More...
A Chinese auction will be hosted by the Lindenhurst varsity cheerleaders Fri., Jan. 13 with the doors opening at 6:30 p.m. The event will be held at Lindenhurst High School, 300 Charles St., Lindenhurst. More...
All boys and girls ages nine to 14 are invited to participate in the local level competition of Knights of Columbus Free Throw Basketball Championship. The competition will be held Sat., Jan. 14, 9 a.m. at Ss. More...
It’s 2017 and we’d like to take some time to look back at some of the major events of 2016—good and bad. One of the most serious issues took place in Nassau County with the indictments of N.C. Exec. More...
Village of Lindenhurst Administrator Shawn Cullinane and Mayor Thomas Brennan recently addressed concerns from residents Robert and Darlene Fantel about criminal activity taking place near demolished and abandoned homes, and how the New York Rising E More...
The Deer Park Board of Education recently heard a presentation by David Tellier, a Certified Public Accountant and partner with Nawrocki Smith, LLP., who presented the district’s audit report for 2015- 2016 and said that its accounting procedur More...