Added DWI patrols this weekend - Free Access

Don't drink and drive
S.C. Sheriff Vincent F. More...

FSD test results show water is safe

Testing shows contaminants well below EPA standards
by Tyler Buesching

More than a year after the Flint, Michigan water contamination crisis, and a recent recommendation by the NYS Commissioner of Education that all districts test their water, the Farmingdale School District has tested its water and determined it surpas More...

Special Sections

Schools/Sports

NB students perform holiday sing-along

As part of a long-standing tradition spanning approximately 25 years, students from the North Babylon School District performed a holiday sing-along at the Belmont Lake State Park Holiday Tree Lighting. More...

Beach Street students use graham crackers and frosting to simulate tectonic plates

To conclude their study of tectonic plates, James Wood's sixth-grade science class at West Islip's Beach Street Middle School sought to further understand the dynamics of this movement by using graham crackers and frosting.  More...

WI hosts annual Day of Tuba and Euphonium

West Islip had the largest representation of any district in Suffolk County at the Suffolk County Music Educators Association’s 36th annual Day of Tuba and Euphonium, held on Oct. 28 at Smithtown High School East.  More...

Library

AT YOUR LIBRARY THIS WEEK

Babylon Library,  24 S. Carll Ave. • 669-1624  •Yoga Lates: Wednesdays, Jan. 4,11,18 and 25, Feb. 8, 10-11 a.m. Five-week course, combining Yoga & Pilates. Nonrefundable $20 fee due at registration. More...

Events & Bulletin

BEACON CALENDAR

The following are a list of public meetings and special events for the coming week:   More...

Amvets New Year’s Eve celebration December 31

Amvets POST #18, 141 Carleton Ave., East Islip, will hold a fundraiser New Year’s Eve celebration, Sat., Dec. 31, 8 p.m. to 1 a.m.  The cost is $70 per person and is all inclusive. More...

Brumidi Lodge Comedy Night Jan. 21

Comedy Night will be held at Brumidi Lodge Sat., Jan. 21, 2017, 6:30 p.m. The lodge is located at 2075 Deer Park Ave., Deer Park.  More...

Opinion

In New Year media must make new commitment to the public

EDITORIAL

As we begin a New Year, there is growing concern about the trust, or lack there of, that the public has in the media. We call it a crisis of faith. More...

DRAWING CONCLUSIONS

- by Kevin Eastwood
We protect our homes; why not protect our borders

Dear Editor:  The presidential campaign of 2016 was more an exercise in character assassination than one of substance.  However, one of the few issues discussed was building a wall to protect our southern border. More...

Breaking News - 10:38 AM

Babylon High School grad to perform at Presidential inauguration - Free Access

Sergeant First Class Jeanna Nelson, a Babylon High School graduate, will be participating in the 58th Presidential Inauguration on Jan. 20.  More...

Town reaches out to Villages for partnership in installing LED lighting throughout Town

by Carolyn James

Babylon Town Supervisor Richard Schaffer has reached out to the Villages of Amityville, Babylon and Lindenhurst, asking if they would consider piggybacking on a Town plan to convert lighting on major roads to LED. More...

Winter Weekend Events

Friday, December 30   •On Fri., Dec. 30, 4:30 p.m., the library will have Teen Movie & Pizza – X-Men: Apocolypse. Copiague, 50 Deauville Blvd., 631-691-1111.  More...

 

People/Social

Locals help bring joy to kids at Christmas

NYS Assemblyman Joseph Saladino supports the United State’s Marine Corps Toys for Tots Program with generous contributions from the JFK Air Cargo Association. More...

Holiday Light Show extended until Friday

Due to popular demand, the Girl Scouts of Suffolk County Holiday Light Show has been extended until Dec. 30. More...

Boxes of new toys donated and delivered to those in need this holiday season

Town of Babylon Supervisor Rich Schaffer recently welcomed representatives from Long Island MMA to Town Hall, where they delivered several boxes of new toys to donate to those in need this holiday season. More...

Columnists - Free Access

Babylon News & Muse

My memories of Christmas from when I was a child are still strong. From the time when we were small, we had a crèche on top of the piano in the living room. My mother would put in all the figures except that of the infant Jesus. More...

Pets, Pets, Pets

This year Babylon Animal Shelter and Last Hope in Wantagh each took in close to 500 cats and kittens. Every cat has a rescue story though known details may be sketchy. More...

Obituaries

Peter Quaider, Copiague resident, Our Lady of Assumption Church parishioner and U.S. Army vet

Peter Quaider grew up in Manhattan and attended schools there. More...

Babylon resident and industrial arts teacher Bill Sommerville, at 87

by Carolyn James

For almost 30 years, Bill Sommerville taught industrial arts at Amityville Memorial High School.  “It was a job he loved,” said his wife of 31 years, Marjorie. “There was never anything else he wanted to do.”  Mr. More...

Legals - Free Access

Public Notices -

Your right to know

NOTICE OF SALE SUPREME COURT: SUFFOLK COUNTY JPMorgan Chase Bank, National Association; Plaintiff(s) vs. JOHN CAVIGLIAJR. More...

Suffolk County Shelter Locator and Storm Surge Zone Mapping Tool
The Shelter Locator and Storm Surge Zone Mapping Tool