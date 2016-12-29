Testing shows contaminants well below EPA standards
by Tyler Buesching
More than a year after the Flint, Michigan water contamination crisis, and a recent recommendation by the NYS Commissioner of Education that all districts test their water, the Farmingdale School District has tested its water and determined it surpas More...
As part of a long-standing tradition spanning approximately 25 years, students from the North Babylon School District performed a holiday sing-along at the Belmont Lake State Park Holiday Tree Lighting. More...
To conclude their study of tectonic plates, James Wood's sixth-grade science class at West Islip's Beach Street Middle School sought to further understand the dynamics of this movement by using graham crackers and frosting. More...
West Islip had the largest representation of any district in Suffolk County at the Suffolk County Music Educators Association’s 36th annual Day of Tuba and Euphonium, held on Oct. 28 at Smithtown High School East. More...
Dear Editor: The presidential campaign of 2016 was more an exercise in character assassination than one of substance. However, one of the few issues discussed was building a wall to protect our southern border. More...
Babylon Town Supervisor Richard Schaffer has reached out to the Villages of Amityville, Babylon and Lindenhurst, asking if they would consider piggybacking on a Town plan to convert lighting on major roads to LED. More...
Town of Babylon Supervisor Rich Schaffer recently welcomed representatives from Long Island MMA to Town Hall, where they delivered several boxes of new toys to donate to those in need this holiday season. More...
My memories of Christmas from when I was a child are still strong. From the time when we were small, we had a crèche on top of the piano in the living room. My mother would put in all the figures except that of the infant Jesus. More...
For almost 30 years, Bill Sommerville taught industrial arts at Amityville Memorial High School. “It was a job he loved,” said his wife of 31 years, Marjorie. “There was never anything else he wanted to do.” Mr. More...